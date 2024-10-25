Diretta GP Messico – Tutto pronto a Città del Messico per la seconda sessione di libere valide per il Gran Premio del Messico, 20° prova del mondiale 2024 di Formula 1. Dopo le FP1 della serata, squadre e piloti torneranno in pista per ultimare la preparazione in vista del fine settimana e per testare le mescole Pirelli 2025. Un pomeriggio importante che i team cercheranno di sfruttare per raccogliere quanti più dati possibili sul “pacchetto” del prossimo anno.

DIRETTA PROVE LIBERE 1 GP MESSICO DALLE 00.00

00.01 Bandiera verde a Città del Messico, comincia la seconda sessione di libere in Messico

00.02 Essendo un test Pirelli, vedremo delle gomme non identificate in pista

00.07 Lungo di Gasly in curva 1. Tanto lavoro testing per i piloti, visto che in molti stanno utilizzando le sperimentali

It's time for an extended, 90-minute second practice! 🇲🇽 And what a place to have it! 💯#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/E3abT4HRNh — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

00.09 Ancora problemi per Verstappen: l’olandese lamenta problemi alla power unit come stamattina

00.14 Russell a muro! L’inglese è finito contro le barriere nello snake del T2. Ovviamente è stata esposta la bandiera rossa

00.15 Impatto comunque violento che hai provocato diversi danni sulla monoposto

00.21 Volti perplessi in casa Red Bull: ancora problemi sulla vettura di Verstappen, dopo stamattina, e non è chiaro se l’olandese potrà proseguire o sarà costretto a fare forfait per il cambio dell’unità

00.22 In mattinata, ricordiamo, ha patito dei problemi al cambio

GEORGE RUSSELL IN THE WALL! 😱 The Mercedes drops it on the kerb and spins into the barriers at high-speed. Russell is out of the car. Red flag 🔴#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/laAujs98wc — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

00.28 La sessione è ancora ferma e i commissari stanno sistemando le tech pro

We're still under red flags here 🔴 Russell is taken back to the paddock by the Medical Car.#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/JhpXUul9Ir — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

00.35 Bandiera verde, riprende la sessione

Work continues to clear the track so the session can resume. In the meantime, here's the order so far 🔽#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/qqpTDi3q6L — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

00.44 Ancora problemi per Verstappen: completa un outlap, ma l’olandese è costretto a rientrare sempre per la stessa noia alla power. L’olandese è sceso dalla mattina e si è tolto il casco. La sessione potrebbe essere terminata in anticipo per lui

Piastri to P2 🧡 Oscar improves to second, despite a slide in the McLaren 👀#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/e8MTTPxp2E — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

Is that session over for Verstappen? ❌ The World Champion is out of the car, with no time on the board. Clearly, all is still not well with the #1 car… #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/4vzR9ljIsm — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

00.55 Difficile al momento interpretare il lavoro delle squadre, visto che tutti stanno utilizzando le gomme proto 2025. Queste, ricordiamo, non hanno la banda colorata esterna

30 minutes to go ⏳ Here's the order as things stand 🔽#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/FFyi3iDNgY — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2024

Positive news on @GeorgeRussell63. He has been released from the medical centre and is back with the Team 🙏 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 25, 2024

1.24 Cinque minuti al termine. Tutti i piloti hanno lavato sulle simulazioni gara

1.30 Bandier a scacchi, si chiudeva FP2 a Città del Messico. A breve il report completo su f1grandprix.it. Da Roberto Valenti è tutto, appuntamento alle libere 3 di domani.