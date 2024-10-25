Diretta F1

25 Ottobre, 2024
Diretta GP Messico – Tutto pronto a Città del Messico per la seconda sessione di libere valide per il Gran Premio del Messico, 20° prova del mondiale 2024 di Formula 1. Dopo le FP1 della serata, squadre e piloti torneranno in pista per ultimare la preparazione in vista del fine settimana e per testare le mescole Pirelli 2025. Un pomeriggio importante che i team cercheranno di sfruttare per raccogliere quanti più dati possibili sul “pacchetto” del prossimo anno.

DIRETTA PROVE LIBERE 1 GP MESSICO DALLE 00.00

00.01 Bandiera verde a Città del Messico, comincia la seconda sessione di libere in Messico

00.02 Essendo un test Pirelli, vedremo delle gomme non identificate in pista
00.07 Lungo di Gasly in curva 1. Tanto lavoro testing per i piloti, visto che in molti stanno utilizzando le sperimentali

00.09 Ancora problemi per Verstappen: l’olandese lamenta problemi alla power unit come stamattina

00.14 Russell a muro! L’inglese è finito contro le barriere nello snake del T2. Ovviamente è stata esposta la bandiera rossa
00.15 Impatto comunque violento che hai provocato diversi danni sulla monoposto
00.21 Volti perplessi in casa Red Bull: ancora problemi sulla vettura di Verstappen, dopo stamattina, e non è chiaro se l’olandese potrà proseguire o sarà costretto a fare forfait per il cambio dell’unità
00.22 In mattinata, ricordiamo, ha patito dei problemi al cambio

00.28 La sessione è ancora ferma e i commissari stanno sistemando le tech pro

00.35 Bandiera verde, riprende la sessione

00.44 Ancora problemi per Verstappen: completa un outlap, ma l’olandese è costretto a rientrare sempre per la stessa noia alla power. L’olandese è sceso dalla mattina e si è tolto il casco. La sessione potrebbe essere terminata in anticipo per lui

00.55 Difficile al momento interpretare il lavoro delle squadre, visto che tutti stanno utilizzando le gomme proto 2025. Queste, ricordiamo, non hanno la banda colorata esterna

1.24 Cinque minuti al termine. Tutti i piloti hanno lavato sulle simulazioni gara
1.30 Bandier a scacchi, si chiudeva FP2 a Città del Messico. A breve il report completo su f1grandprix.it. Da Roberto Valenti è tutto, appuntamento alle libere 3 di domani.

